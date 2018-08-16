Jim Carrey Targets California Republicans in 2018

Left-wing actor and comedian Jim Carrey told the Hollywood Reporter that he is targeting California Republicans, including House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Devin Nunes, for defeat in the 2018 midterm elections.

In an interview, Carrey told the Hollywood Reporter that he avoids high-dollar fundraisers for national political figures, but is involved in efforts to take down local Republican members of Congress:

Going forward, Carrey intends to get more engaged offline, too, though he doesn’t know exactly how. He gets calls to do things for candidates or to attach his name to causes the way any major star would, and he says he makes his decisions judiciously. “I try to avoid Hillary’s fundraising parties up in the hills around me. Every once in a while, I’d hear one of them. She pretty much covered the clock. It was like, ‘Oh, Hillary’s over there now? Yeah, standing by the pool, making the pitch?’ That kind of world doesn’t appeal to me,” he says. “But I’m gonna be supporting the local guys here and making sure that [House Majority Leader] Kevin McCarthy doesn’t get back in. I’d like to get [Congressman] Devin Nunes out of there forever. Trey Gowdy and Jim Jordan? I mean, what a fucking collection of ne’er-do-wells, man. It’s just the worst of us encouraging the worst in us.”

Nunes is not considered among the most vulnerable, though Democrats are doing their best to unseat him. They are focused on seven districts in which Hillary Clinton won the presidential vote but where Republicans still hold congressional seats.

Carrey has drawn criticism for his strident anti-Trump art.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.