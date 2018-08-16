Montana rancher and state auditor Matt Rosendale told Breitbart News Tonight on Wednesday that he finds it “very disturbing” that Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) has yet to personally condemn a Pearl Jam poster that features a dead Donald Trump.

Pearl Jam released a poster for a get-out-the-vote concert on Monday promoting Sen. Tester and featuring a dead President Donald Trump and an American bald eagle eating the remains of his corpse.

Two days after media reports shed light on the inflammatory poster, only Tester’s campaign spokesman, Chris Meagher, disavowed the Pearl Jam poster. Tester, a close friend of Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament, has yet to come out and personally condemn the controversial poster.

Matt Rosendale, who hopes to unseat Sen. Tester in the 2018 midterm elections, told Breitbart News Tonight host Rebecca Mansour that he finds it “very disturbing” that Sen. Tester has yet to condemn the poster featuring a dead Donald Trump.

“It’s reprehensible. It’s disturbing. The left has no agenda, so they’re reduced to using outlandish remarks and character assassination and blatant lies to distort reality to con the American people to support them,” Rosendale told Breitbart News Tonight.

“And what’s really troubling is that a sitting senator, Jon Tester, was on stage with these people. He’s brought them in each election cycle he’s had because he has a childhood friend, apparently, that is one of the band members, designed this poster, and he has not come out personally and condemned this activity. I find that very disturbing. The best he could do is come out 24 hours later and send a spokesman out to say that they don’t like it; they didn’t approve it.”

“What do we have here from the left? We have a band envisioning the death of our president and the White House in flames and the senator who was on stage with them not condemning it. We got to make changes. All I can say is that Jon Tester bought a home in Washington, DC, and when he did, he bought into that extreme agenda, and it goes to say how far from Montana values Jon Tester has gone,” the Montana conservative added:

Official artwork by Jeff Ament and Bobby Brown from last night's show in Missoula. #TheAwayShows #Rock2Vote pic.twitter.com/CQI4chGEjs — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) August 14, 2018

In contrast to Sen. Tester, Rosendale said he has cheered the president’s America First agenda to cut regulations, repeal Obamacare, and secure America’s borders, while Tester has fought the president on every single one of these issues.

Rosendale said, “We got Jon Tester, who has stood against Donald Trump on every single issue that the president has tried to pass: tax reform, regulatory reform, Supreme Court nominees, the repeal of Obamacare. In response to GDP at 4.1 percent and growing and restoring our stature on the world stage, the president has been rebuilding our military, he’s securing our borders, and reducing the illicit drugs and human tracking from entering our country. You know, most nations, they have parades and have holidays for this kind of success.”

Rosendale added, “We’re trying to support the president to expand our economy to defend our nation, to secure our border, instead of opposing it like Jon Tester.”

