Robby Mook: Democrats Should Stop Campaigning with Keith Ellison

Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign manager, said Thursday that Democrats should cease campaigning for Democratic National Committee deputy chairman Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) after allegations of domestic abuse surfaced against the Minnesota Attorney General candidate.

Mook, appearing on CNN to discuss the explosive accusations against Ellison, said the Minnesota lawmaker must be held “accountable” if the allegations are factual. “Right now, in this moment, should Democrats be campaigning with him? Like Amy Klobuchar? What should she be doing?” CNN anchor Kate Bolduan asked Mook.

“I think we need to let the process play out to look if this is true. And if it’s true, you know, I think he needs to be held accountable,” Mook replied. “I don’t think people should be campaigning with him.”

The shock allegation surfaced on Saturday when Austin Aslim Monahan, the son of Ellison’s former girlfriend Karen Monahan, alleged on social media to have witnessed footage of the ordeal. Monahan has publically stated the video does indeed exist, however, the thumb drive which possesses the video was lost when moving.

The far-left Democrat vehemently denies the existence of the video. “Karen and I were in a long-term relationship which ended in 2016, and I still care deeply for her well-being. This video does not exist because I never behaved in this way, and any characterization otherwise is false,” the Minnesota Attorney General candidate said in a statement.

Karen Monahan issued a separate statement regarding the allegation, in which she claims to have developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after dating the Democratic National Committee deputy chairman. She also diagnoses Ellison with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) despite having never undergone psychiatric training.

“After several years of being in a relationship with Keith Ellison, It became clear. I had survived narcissist abuse. Unless you have been through narcissist abuse, it is the most difficult form of abuse to articulate,” Monahan said. “It is a slow insidious form of abuse. You don’t realize it is happening until it’s too late. Now that I understand it and have done so much healing, I can look back at certain moments and experiences in this relationship and they now make perfect sense. I or nobody else can diagnose a person with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD).”