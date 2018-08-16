Susan Rice: John Brennan Is a Patriot

Former President Barack Obama’s national security advisor Susan Rice voiced her support for former CIA director John Brennan after President Donald Trump removed his security clearance.

“John Brennan is an extraordinary patriot and professional. I’m deeply proud to call him a valued colleague and cherished friend,” Rice wrote on Twitter.

Rice was included on Trump’s list of former national security professionals that might lose their security clearances including James Clapper, James Comey, Michael Hayden, Sally Yates, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Bruce Ohr.

“Mr. Brennan’s lying and recent conduct, characterized by increasingly frenzied commentary, is wholly inconsistent with access to the nation’s most closely held secrets, and facilitates the very aim of our adversaries, which is to sow division and chaos,” Trump wrote in a statement,

But Rice defended Brennan’s character and attacked Trump.

“Those who diminish his service and patriotism, past and present, only denigrate themselves,” she wrote with the hashtag #freespeech.