A ‘Breakthrough’ on Trade with Mexico May Be Days Away, U.S. Trade Rep Tells President

The U.S. and Mexico are close to reaching a trade deal.

At a White House cabinet meeting Thursday, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said he has hopes there will be “a breakthrough” in the bilateral discussions were with Mexico over the North American Free Trade Agreement. Lighthizer said talks with Mexico were continuing Thursday afternoon.

President Donald Trump replied that Lighthizer should not be in a rush to make a deal and should walk away if no breakthrough occurs.

“If you don’t have a ‘breakthrough,’ as you call it, don’t do the deal. ” Trump said. “If you can’t make the right deal, don’t make it.”

The U.S resumed negotiations with Mexico n July after talks that included Canada stalled. Canada is not currently participating in the NAFTA negotiations. Lighthizer told the president he prefers to negotiate the trade deals one country at a time.

Last week, Trump tweeted that negotiations with Mexico were “coming along nicely.”

“Canada will have to wait,” he added.

Trump’s remarks to Lighthizer were in keeping with his long-expressed view that the U.S. is willing to walk away from NAFTA if it cannot strike a trade deal more favorable to the U.S.