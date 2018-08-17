Middle School Teacher Charged with Improper Sexual Relationship with Foster Child

A middle school teacher in North Carolina has been arrested and charged with having an improper sexual relationship with her own 15-year-old foster son, a report says.

Police in Statesville, North Carolina, arrested Christina Davis Jolly, 43, and charged her with statutory rape for the alleged sexual abuse of a 15-year-old boy legally living with her as a foster son, the Statesville Record & Landmark reported.

The North Iredell Middle School teacher had been ordered to stay away from the boy back in July, but officials say she continued to text him and contact him through social media since that order.

Investigators allege that the sexual encounters began a year ago and carried on for at least two months.

The school district said that Jolly had been placed on paid leave while the court proceedings continue. She has been an employee of the district since 2002. The district also noted that boy was not one of her students.

Jolly was booked into the Iredell County Detention Center on August 15 with a bond set at $275,000.

