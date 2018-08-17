Pennsylvania Woman Allegedly Rapes 5-Year-Old, Posts Video on Social Media

Corby Kinzey, 24, was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly publishing a video of herself raping a young child.

Kinzey knew why the officers were there as soon as she opened the door of her home in Greensburg, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. “It’s about the video,” she said. The video was reported by the mother of Kinzey’s ex-boyfriend. She had received a link to the video from her son’s new girlfriend after it was posted on social media.

Not long after, Kinzey tried to embellish her story. She describes an armed man in a mask and gloves who coerced her into the sexual acts depicted in the video and told her he would kill her if she went to the police. That story lasted only minutes before a tearful Kinzey admitted to police that the man did not exist.

Kinzey was arraigned on Wednesday morning. She faces charges of rape, rape of a child, sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors.

The public may help prevent crimes like this one. Resources are available to assist someone who has been or is being sexually abused. If a child is being victimized, please contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on its website, or call 1-800-THE-LOST. Contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline for a free, 100 percent confidential conversation.