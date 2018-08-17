Sen. Chris Murphy Urges Gun Controllers to Vote in November, Defeat the NRA

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is urging gun-control supporters to flock to the polls in November and defeat the NRA.

Murphy is urging gun-controllers to register to vote, and is tweeting (and retweeting) “March for Our Lives” gun control messages.

He attended a “March for Our Lives” rally Sunday, where he called on fellow gun-controllers to vote so as to “make sure the NRA doesn’t get their way.”

Thousands turn out for #MarchForOurLives rally in Newtown. “We can’t change the world if we don’t change ourselves” says Tianna. pic.twitter.com/joyprZVftC — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 12, 2018

Following the October 1, 2017, Las Vegas attack Senate Democrats went all-in for gun control. Sen. Murphy, together with Sens. such as Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Bill Nelson (D-FL), and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) pushed so hard that Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) actually urged his colleagues to tone it down. On October 18, 2017, the Hill reported that Schumer was urging Democrats to back off the gun control in light of the November 2018 midterms.

But the Democrats continued to push. By November 21, 2017, Breitbart News reported that they had introduced a total of 21 new gun controls. Murphy remained so eager for more gun control that he responded to the May 18, 2018, Santa Fe High School shooting by renewing calls for a ban on “assault rifles,” although that shooting was carried out with a revolver and a shotgun.

Murphy has also been very vocal in support of Big Tech’s efforts to censor conservative and/or pro-gun speech. Some of the censorhip included YouTube’s new regulations on firearm demonstration videos, Twitter’s ban of Candence Owens, and Facebook’s ban on Alex Jones’ Infowars. Murphy responded to Facebook’s ban by urging more:

Infowars is the tip of a giant iceberg of hate and lies that uses sites like Facebook and YouTube to tear our nation apart. These companies must do more than take down one website. The survival of our democracy depends on it. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 6, 2018

Now Murphy is urging people to register and vote for the purposes of securing more gun control.

