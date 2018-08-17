Donald Trump Taunts Chris Cuomo for Brother Andrew’s Political Blooper

President Donald Trump marveled over New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s assertion that America was “never that great,” taunting his brother, Chris Cuomo, on Friday for his low ratings on CNN.

“When a politician admits that ‘We’re not going to make America great again,’ there doesn’t seem to be much reason to ever vote for him,” Trump scoffed on Twitter, suggesting it could be a “career-threatening statement” for the governor.

“We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great,” Cuomo said during a speech on Wednesday.

Trump estimated that many New Yorkers wanted him to resign, suggesting he could get into television.

“He will get higher ratings than his brother Chris!” Trump joked, referring to the CNN host’s low primetime ratings for his new show.

Cuomo did not cover his brother’s controversial remark the day after it was universally mocked by his critics.

Trump called the New York governor’s comment “a really dumb statement” and boasted that he had already made America great again.

“I have already MADE America Great Again, just look at the markets, jobs, military- setting records, and we will do even better,” Trump said. “Andrew ‘choked’ badly, mistake!”:

