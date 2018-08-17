Undercover Journalist Has a Dozen New Planned Parenthood Videos to Release if Gag Order Dropped

The undercover journalist who exposed Planned Parenthood’s alleged involvement in the sale of aborted baby body parts for profit says he has a dozen more videos to release if a gag order blocking them is dropped.

During a conference call with reporters Thursday, David Daleiden of the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) and his lawyers said they have filed a motion to dismiss a federal judge’s gag order that was sought by the National Abortion Federation (NAF) to block the release of the additional videos.

“These tapes are going to be the final confirmation that Planned Parenthood and their business partners are totally guilty,” Daleiden told reporters.

NAF, Daleiden explained, is largely made up of Planned Parenthood abortion officials. The group accused CMP of fraud, illegal videotaping, and other charges, but this summer, NAF dropped most of its claims, leaving only a contract dispute among several California Planned Parenthood affiliates. This factor is significant because it means the federal judiciary no longer has jurisdiction over the case. According to Daleiden and his attorneys, federal Judge William Orrick III must now throw the case out.

Daleiden and CMP have contended the gag order is unconstitutional. They filed a motion in June 2017 that requested Orrick be disqualified on the grounds that he was biased in favor of Planned Parenthood. CMP revealed that Orrick was held out as an emeritus board member of the Good Samaritan Family Resource Center which is linked with a Planned Parenthood affiliate that is also an NAF member.

Since Orrick’s gag order, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who received a total of $5,535 from Planned Parenthood during his congressional election bids between 1998 and 2014, has prosecuted Daleiden based on a California video recording law, at the behest of the abortion chain and many NAF members.

“Since the gag order was issued, two Congressional investigations, a successful case against Planned Parenthood’s business partners in southern California, and the ongoing U.S. Department of Justice investigation prove that CMP’s videos are accurate and Judge Orrick’s reasons for placing the gag order were false,” Daleiden said. “This case should be thrown out of federal court, and the censored undercover videos must be released.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee and the House Select Investigative Panel have referred Planned Parenthood, several of the largest Planned Parenthood affiliates in the country, and three of their business associates in the fetal tissue procurement industry to the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice for criminal prosecution.

In December 2017, the Department of Justice launched a federal investigation into Planned Parenthood’s practices and its alleged involvement in fetal trafficking for profit in the wake of the release of CMP’s videos.