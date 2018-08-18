Donald Trump Condemns Social Media Companies for Biased Censorship

President Donald Trump criticized social media companies like Twitter and Facebook on Saturday for censoring conservatives.

“Social Media is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won’t let that happen.”

The president finally addressed the issue after prominent Trump supporters were expelled from social media platforms like Facebook, Youtube, and Twitter in recent weeks.

“They are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others,” he wrote.

Trump warned that the censorship decision process was clearly biased.

“Too many voices are being destroyed, some good & some bad, and that cannot be allowed to happen,” he wrote. “Who is making the choices, because I can already tell you that too many mistakes are being made.”

He warned that censorship in America was wrong.

“Censorship is a very dangerous thing & absolutely impossible to police,” he wrote.

Although Trump considers CNN and MSNBC “Fake News” he indicated that he did not want to censor those news outlets.

“If you are weeding out Fake News, there is nothing so Fake as CNN & MSNBC, & yet I do not ask that their sick behavior be removed,” he wrote. “I get used to it and watch with a grain of salt, or don’t watch at all.”

Trump called for all voices to get equal access on social media.

“Let everybody participate, good & bad, and we will all just have to figure it out!”

Social Media is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices. Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won’t let that happen. They are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

…..Censorship is a very dangerous thing & absolutely impossible to police. If you are weeding out Fake News, there is nothing so Fake as CNN & MSNBC, & yet I do not ask that their sick behavior be removed. I get used to it and watch with a grain of salt, or don’t watch at all.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018