Rep. Jim Renacci (R-OH) told Breitbart News Saturday that Ohioans should not be fooled by Sen. Sherrod Brown’s (D-OH) false populist “magic act.”

Congressman Jim Renacci hopes to unseat Sen. Brown in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections. Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle noted that Sen. Brown “claims to be a populist” and yet his actions in the Senate never end up helping Ohioians, whereas President Donald Trump and Rep. Renacci continue to fight for American workers.

Renacci contends that the Ohio Democrats put on a “magic act” that allows them to appear populist while, in reality, they push far-left policies in Congress’s upper chamber.

The Ohio conservative asked rhetorically, “He continues to put up the magic act every election, and it’s one of the problems that you have to look past. It’s the magic act of saying he’s for the people, but he’s been around for 44 years in politics, he’s been in Congress for 25 years, and where has that magic act gotten us?”

“You elected President Trump because you were tired of the magic act of Sherrod Brown. He’s one of the most liberal senators in the country, he votes with Elizabeth Warren, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders, he’s up there 94 to 97 percent of time with all of them,” Renacci continued. “And yet Ohio, which is if anything, a purple state turning red, seems to be fooled by his magic act. The act only occurs on election years, because the rest of the time when you look at what he’s doing, he’s not doing anything. He throws out bills where he tries to pretend that he’s helping people, but the bills never go anywhere. It’s amazing that he’s fooled so many people in Ohio.”

Rep. Renacci said that betrayed his original promise to support term limits, because lawmakers who end up staying in D.C. end up becoming a “rubber stamp” for the political establishment.

Renacci contended, “In 1997, Sherrod Brown said, ‘I support term limits because people go to Washington and all they do is stick around for 20 to 30 years, and then become a rubber stamp for leadership. Sherrod Brown is there coming on his 25th year, trying to be there in a position of over 30 years and he is doing exactly [the opposite] of what he said he would do in 1997, and that’s why I support term limits as well, because people like Sherrod Brown should have been gone already. He served his time; it’s time for him to move on, especially when he doesn’t represent the people of Ohio.”

