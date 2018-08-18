Former CIA Director John Brennan continued his criticism of President Donald Trump, accusing him of abusing his executive power and endangering the country.

“He’s drunk on power. He really is, and I think he’s abusing the powers of that office,” Brennan said in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow after the president revoked his security clearance.

Brennan was alarmed that Trump’s decision made him “a pawn in his public relations strategy,” despite the serious role he once held at the CIA.

“I think he’s out of control. He is, has the steering wheel of the American vehicle in his hands, and he’s veering wildly right now,” Brennan warned. “He’s trying to preserve and protect himself.”

He condemned Trump for being “divisive” and said he felt a responsibility to speak out against the president for failing to act presidential.

“What really gets under my skin is Mr. Trump’s lack of decency, integrity, honesty, and his lack of commitment to this country’s well-being and national security,” Brennan said.

He admitted, “Sometimes my Irish comes out and in my tweets” but said that as the son of an immigrant, he could not stand to watch Trump “trashing the reputation of his country worldwide” without being criticized.

Brennan repeatedly criticized Republicans for failing to speak out against Trump’s decisions that he felt were endangering the country.

“This country is more important than Mr. Trump. This country is more important than Party affiliation,” he said. “I’m waiting for it, I’m hoping for it, and I truly hope that it’s going to happen sooner rather than later.”

Trump responded on Twitter.

“Has anyone looked at the mistakes that John Brennan made while serving as CIA Director?” he asked. “He will go down as easily the WORST in history & since getting out, he has become nothing less than a loudmouth, partisan, political hack who cannot be trusted with the secrets to our country!”: