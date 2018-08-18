Teen Who Allegedly Shoved Friend off Bridge Charged with Reckless Endangerment

An 18-year-old accused of shoving her 16-year-old friend off a 60-foot bridge in Washington State was charged with reckless endangerment on Friday.

Prosecutors filed the charge against Taylor Smith, 18, after Jordan Holgerson, 16, suffered five broken ribs and other serious injuries from plunging 60 feet off a bridge in Moulton Falls on August 7.

“I accept the charges maturely, and all I can do is hope for the best for Jordan and myself,” Smith told ABC News Friday night after the charges were filed.

If convicted, Smith faces up to one year behind bars and a $5,000 fine.

A viral video of the incident showed Holgerson plunging 60 feet into the Lewis River in Moulton Falls, causing her to suffer five broken ribs and other injuries. Holgerson was standing on the bridge when Smith allegedly came up from behind and pushed her.

Extended video of the incident obtained by NBC News showed Smith repeatedly encouraging Holgerson to make the jump, despite Holgerson’s hesitation.

“Just go. You promised you would do it,” Smith said.

“Ahh, I’m so scared right now,” Holgerson responded.

“Jordan, I’m going to push you,” Smith said before Holgerson said no.

“I don’t care. I’d jump in there to save you if anything happens. Jordan, I got you,” Taylor said, trying to reassure her friend, despite her unease about the situation.

“Jordan, I got you. Just go,” Smith said again.

“Stop talking!” Holgerson said just seconds before Smith allegedly pushed Holgerson from behind, causing her to fall face-down 60 feet into the water.

The fall caused Holgerson to suffer five broken ribs, two punctured lungs, and other serious injuries. A trauma surgeon at the hospital that treated her said it could be months before she recovers fully.

“I had five broken ribs, and we just found out I have another broken rib, and I had two punctured lungs,” Holgerson said in an interview with NBC’s Today Show.

Smith repeatedly apologized and said she “feels really bad about what happened,” but Holgerson is hoping the 18-year-old sees some jail time.

“Now that I’ve thought about it more, I’m kind of wanting her to sit in jail and think about, at least, what she did,” the 16-year-old said.