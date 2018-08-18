WATCH: Deputy Rescues Unconscious Child Left in Hot Car for 12 Hours

Video has been released of the dramatic moment in which a Seminole County, Florida, deputy rescued an unconscious child from a hot car.

ABC 7 reports that the three-year-old girl was left in the car “for 12 hours, overnight,” and Deputy Bill Dunn thought she was deceased when he finally reached her.

Dunn said, “I didn’t think she was alive when I got to her. I felt for a pulse I didn’t get feel a pulse [sic]. Once the cold air hit her that’s when I noticed her eyes kind of fluttering”:

The rescue seen in the footage occurred on June 17, 2018. The Daily Mail reports that the mother of the child went into a liquor store on June 16 and left the child in the car.

NBC 2 notes that law enforcement officials said the mother, 33-year-old Casey Dyan Keller, “took three children to a liquor store late Saturday and returned back to her apartment around 11:15 p.m. Keller allegedly brought two of the children inside, but not the three-year-old.”

The girl recovered from the horrible event, and Dunn was able to visit with her afterward. He said seeing the girl back to normal was the best day he has had in law enforcement.

The three-year-old’s mother was “arrested and charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.”

