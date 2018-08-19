Delingpole: Trump’s Anti-Censorship Tweets Just Reminded Us Why He Is the Greatest…

President Trump has taken his time before weighing in on Big Tech’s censorship of conservatives. But it was worth the wait…

We’re told by liberals and Never Trumpers that Trump shouldn’t be on Twitter because he’s crass, embarrassing, unpresidential. But when did you last read an op-ed which summed up the key points of the censorship debate as simply, articulately and directly as Trump just did in those tweets?

He captures perfectly the hypocrisy of Big Tech’s position on this issue: clamping down on InfoWars but giving CNN and MSNBC a free pass.

He shows why censorship doesn’t work and can never work in a free society because all it does is reflect the censor’s bias: “Who is making the choices”.

He illustrates how real people view and interpret news (as opposed to how the liberal-left pretends they do in order to reinforce its case for clamping down on “fake news”): “I get used to it and watch with a grain of salt, or don’t watch at all…”

He makes a plea for tolerance: “Let everybody participate”

Finally – Trump likes the carrot but he’s not afraid of the stick – are two warnings that this censorship is not going to be tolerated any longer: “we won’t let that happen” and “that cannot be allowed to happen.”

This is a great moment. The line in the sand has been drawn. Freedom of speech is safe, so long as Trump remains president.

 

