An illegal alien living in the United States who was recently arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and is wanted in Mexico on homicide charges has five U.S.-born children that have been rewarded with birthright citizenship.

Joel Arrona-Lara, an illegal alien from Mexico, made national headlines this week when he was arrested by ICE agents while driving his pregnant wife to the hospital. The establishment media immediately portrayed Arrona-Lara as a victim of President Trump’s increased immigration enforcement, but soon after ICE revealed that the illegal alien is wanted in Mexico for murder.

In a statement to Breitbart News, ICE officials said Arrona-Lara was originally brought to their attention after he was charged with homicide in Mexico.

The illegal alien has been living in the U.S. illegally with his illegal alien wife Maria del Carmen Venegas for 12 years, the San Bernardino Sun reveals. The couple has five children who were all born in the U.S., and thus have been rewarded with birthright citizenship despite their parents not having come to the country legally.

These children are commonly known as “anchor babies,” as they are able to eventually bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. through the process known as “chain migration.” Every two new immigrants to the U.S. brings an estimated seven foreign relatives with them.

There are at least 4.5 million anchor babies in the U.S. under the age of 18-years-old, according to the Congressional Budget Office. This estimate does not include the potentially millions of anchor babies who are older than 18-years-old, nor does it include the anchor babies who are living overseas with their deported foreign parents.

Proponents of birthright citizenship often claim the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution requires the policy. The Supreme Court, however, has never explicitly ruled that the children of illegal aliens must be granted automatic citizenship and many legal scholars dispute the idea.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.