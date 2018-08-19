Three People Shot, One Assaulted at ‘Peace Picnic’ in Rahm Emanuel’s Chicago

Three people were shot and another individual was assaulted at a “peace picnic” in Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s (D) Chicago on Saturday night.

Fox News reports the picnic was held “at Seward Park on the city’s North Side,” and advertised as a back-to-school peace event.

Witnesses said the picnic began very peacefully, then “a group of young men” arrived and violence erupted.

The violence came one day after seven individuals were shot in Chicago, including a three-year-old boy.

Breitbart News reported that at least 33 people were shot in Emanuel’s Chicago over the weekend of August 10 through the morning of August 13. This included at least 12 shot between Saturday morning and Sunday morning alone.

On the previous weekend, August 3 through the morning of August 6, over 70 individuals were shot, 11 of whom died from their wounds.

Emanuel responded to the gun crime by calling for even more gun control. On August 16, Breitbart News reported that Emanuel was urging Chicago residents to pressure Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) to sign more gun restrictions into law.

Emanuel was specifically calling for laws against gun trafficking, although such laws already exist.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.