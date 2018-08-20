Avenatti’s Michelle Obama Remix: ‘When They Go Low, We Hit Harder’

Michael Avenatti advised Democrats to “fight fire with fire” in forthcoming elections during a Monday speech at a Democrat fundraiser in Hillsborough County, NH.

He described himself as “fighting on behalf of every American that believes in facts, evidence, and justice.”

Avenatti said, “When they go low, we hit harder,” drawing on Michelle Obama’s 2016 claim, “When they go low, we go high.”

Avenatti remarked:

What I fear most for this Democratic Party that I love so much is that we have a tendency to bring nail clippers to a gunfight. … I want to propose a different course. I believe that our party, the Democratic Party, must be a party that fights fire with fire. I believe we cannot be the party of turning the other cheek. I believe we must be the party of marshaling the law and the government to bring those who hit that cheek to justice. So I say, when they go low, we hit harder. … There is no question that we are the party of love in America. … When you are the party of love … you cannot afford to fight lovingly.

Avenatti framed Democrats are fighting to preserve America’s founding values:

What we Democrats are fighting for is nothing short of the survival of our republic. We are fighting for the ideals that made America America. … We are fighting against a man who wants to usher us back into the Dark Ages, a man that wants more pollution, more disregard for the downtrodden and those with disabilities, more disregard for women and minorities, and more billions for billionaires. A man, who if re-elected, would put our Supreme Court at seven-to-two in favor of the strong over the weak, in favor of corporations over people, and in favor of old men with ideas about women’s bodies over women themselves.

Avenatti waxed biblical, framing the partisan Democrat-Republican divide as an eternal struggle between good and evil:

There is no question that we are the party of love in America. … When you are the party of love … you cannot afford to fight lovingly. … Here is what I believe the Democratic Party is in the eternal battle of David versus Goliath, we are the party of Davids. … [Davids] find themselves up against racism and sexism. We are the party of Davids. Davids come in black, and Davids come in white. Davids are Asian and Latino and Arab. Davids speak Spanish and Davids speak English. Davids are Christian and Davids are Muslim. Davids are men and Davids are women. Davids are gays and Davids are straight.

Avenatti cast himself as a champion of the “downtrodden,” saying, “I am not just some TV lawyer. I have fought on behalf of Davids for nearly 20 years in my career.”

Avenatti concluded with several slogans: “Make America Gracious Again,” “Make America Fair Again, ” Make America Respected Again,” and “Make America America Again.”

