Chelsea Clinton: Future Run for Office a ‘Definite Maybe’

Chelsea Clinton teased a future run for office Monday saying that although she does not plan on running now, it is a “definite maybe in the future.”

Clinton told attendees of the Edinburgh International Book Festival that she does not currently plan on going into politics like her parents but would consider it down the line, the Daily Mail reported.

“For me, it’s a definite no now, but it’s a definite maybe in the future because who knows what the future is going to bring?” she said.

Clinton, who was at the festival promoting her children’s book She Persisted: 13 Women Who Have Changed the World, also took the opportunity to bash President Trump’s immigration policy, calling it “the greatest sin of the moment.”

The book features 13 women who overcame adversity to rise to the top of their fields—including Helen Keller, Oprah Winfrey, Sonia Sotomayor, and a cameo of former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“I’m outraged every day by something our president has done or said or left undone or neglected, or who he has recently bullied on Twitter or television,” she said. “I’m far more outraged by the Trump administration ripping children away from their families at the border and not having reunified those children with their families now for months than I am about anything he has ever done to my families.”

“In some ways, I think this is the greatest sin of the moment in our country, and we very much are doing everything we can to stop this from happening,” Clinton added.

Clinton has a history of knocking Trump’s immigration policies in favor of open borders, taking the time out on Father’s Day to tweet her disapproval of Trump’s plan to build a tent city in El Paso, Texas, to house unaccompanied migrant children who crossed the U.S. southern border.

But at the end of the day, she gave a shout-out at the event to her congresswoman, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) for resisting Trump.

“At the federal level as much as I abhor so much of what President Trump is doing, I have a great amount of gratitude for what my congresswoman and my senators are doing to try to stop him at every point,” Clinton said.