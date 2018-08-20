Donald Trump: ICE Haters Have ‘No Guts’ Just ‘Big Loud Mouths’

President Donald Trump slammed Democrats who supported the idea of abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency on Monday, during an event honoring their service.

“They have no courage, they have no guts they have big loud mouths,” Trump said referring to the “small group” of critics who were speaking out against agencies like ICE and the Center for Border Patrol (CBP).

“The extremists who attack ICE and CBP like to portray themselves as champions for social justice,” Trump said. “They are not.”

Trump made a point of sharing the spotlight with several ICE agents in the audience, bringing them up to the microphone to personally highlight their success stories to keep the country safe.

“I find them a lot more interesting than listening to the president,” Trump joked.

Trump singled out Border Patrol Agent Adrian Anzaldua, for saving 78 lives by tracking and arresting a human smuggler with 78 illegal aliens locked in a truck trailer.

“Great job. That a lot of lives,” he said to the agent who was Hispanic.

“You’re not nervous, right?” Trump said as he continued speaking to agent. Many of Trump’s media critics criticized his comment to the audience that Anzaldua, “speaks perfect English.”

The president personally recognized the children and families of fallen border patrol agents, including the family of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry who was shot and killed by suspected illegal immigrants. Firearms from the disastrous “Fast and Furious” gun-walking operation conducted during the Obama administration were found on the scene.

Trump condemned Democrats for creating a coalition of “open borders extremists” who created sanctuary cities for criminal illegal immigrants.

“Any politicians who puts criminal aliens before American citizens should find a new line of work because it’s not going to work,” he said.

He also joked that Gov. Andrew Cuomo might have ended his career by suggesting that America was never great.

Trump urged Republicans to vote in the midterm elections to ensure that law enforcement would continue their work uninhibited by the “obstructionist” Democrats in Congress.

“I think you’re going to see a red wave not a phony blue wave, blue wave means crime and open borders,” he wrote. “Not good.”