Donald Trump Pressures Jeff Sessions to Fire Bruce Ohr

President Donald Trump pressured Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday to fire Bruce Ohr, citing his wife’s work for Fusion GPS, which produced the phony dossier.

“Will Bruce Ohr, whose family received big money for helping to create the phony, dirty and discredited Dossier, ever be fired from the Jeff Sessions ‘Justice’ Department?” Trump wrote on Twitter. “A total joke!”

Ohr was demoted from his position as associate deputy attorney general in December 2017 but still works in the Justice Department.

Ohr’s wife, Nellie, worked for Fusion GPS during the 2016 election, and Bruce Ohr had multiple contacts with Christopher Steele, the spy hired to help create the dossier on President Trump. Ohr also met with Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson.

