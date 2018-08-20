Donald Trump: Robert Mueller Investigation ‘Disgraced and Discredited’

President Donald Trump again dismissed the ongoing Russia investigation conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Monday.

“Disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller and his whole group of Angry Democrat Thugs spent over 30 hours with the White House Councel, only with my approval, for purposes of transparency,” the president said.

The president commented in response to the New York Times report that Trump’s White House lawyer Don McGahn met with Mueller for over 30 hours during the course of the investigation, giving him more details about the president’s actions than necessary.

“Anybody needing that much time when they know there is no Russian Collusion is just someone looking for trouble,” Trump wrote, accusing the special counsel group of “enjoying running people’s lives.”

Trump first dismissed the New York Times story on Sunday as “fake news,” blaming the reporters for suggesting that McGahn had actually turned on the president in the interviews with Mueller.

“The Failing New York Times wrote a story that made it seem like the White House Councel had TURNED on the President, when in fact it is just the opposite – & the two Fake reporters knew this,” Trump wrote. “This is why the Fake News Media has become the Enemy of the People.”

On Monday, Trump complained that Mueller’s team was filled with angry Democrats that wanted to influence the election by dragging the investigation out.

“They are a National Disgrace!” he wrote, denying that there was no collusion between his campaign and the Russians denying that the White House was guilty of obstructing justice.

Trump continued to signal exasperation with the ongoing saga.

“If you FIGHT BACK or say anything bad about the Rigged Witch Hunt, they scream Obstruction!” he said.

