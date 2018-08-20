Melania Trump to Travel to Africa Highlighting Humanitarian Work and Development

First Lady Melania Trump’s office revealed Monday that she will be making her first trip to Africa in October to educate herself on issues facing children there and to highlight successful humanitarian work.

“This will be my first time traveling to Africa and I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing children throughout the continent, while also learning about its rich culture and history,” Mrs. Trump said of the trip in a statement provided to Breitbart News and in an Associated Press report on the trip. “We are a global society and I believe it is through open dialogue and the exchanging of ideas that we have a real opportunity to learn from one another.”

“I look forward to highlighting the successful humanitarian work and development programs being done in many of the countries,” she concluded.

The trip will happen in October, according to AP. Mrs. Trump will visit several countries during her time on the continent, but which countries and exact dates have not yet been announced.

Grisham told AP the first lady learned about development programs, including U.S. investments in child health and education on the continent, and decided to make Africa her first major international trip without husband President Donald Trump.

Mrs. Trump has made the overall well being of children a focus of her BE BEST policy platform. She unveiled BE BEST in May with an additional emphasis on the role of adults in building up children to be successful in life.

Mrs. Trump has previously traveled extensively with the President to many countries in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. This includes her recent trip with her husband to Brussels for the NATO summit, the United Kingdom for events with the Prime Minister and tea with the Queen, and to Helsinki, Finland, for the President’s meeting with the Russian President.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook