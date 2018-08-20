More Than 50 Shot, Six Killed, Over Weekend in Rahm Emanuel’s Chicago

More than 50 individuals were shot, six fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s (D) Chicago.

NBC 5 reports that five of the six fatalities occurred on Sunday and that four of those were teenagers.

The bodies of two teenagers were found “in a Far South Side field” just before midnight on Sunday, a 17-year-old boy who discovered and pronounced dead behind a house “in the 7300 block of South Claremont” shortly after 6 pm, and a 19-year-old was shot in the head and killed around 3 pm.

“The 19-year-old was leaning against a car and talking to an acquaintance” when shot and killed by someone in a passing car.

Breitbart News reported that three people were shot and another individual assault during a “peace picnic” Saturday in Chicago. Fox News reported the picnic was held “at Seward Park on the city’s North Side,” and advertised as a back-to-school peace event. But organizers said “a group of young men” arrived toward the end of the picnic and chaos ensued.

Seven individual were shot Friday, August 17, and one of the wounded included a three-year-old boy.

Breitbart News reported that at least 33 people were shot in Emanuel’s Chicago over the weekend of August 10 through the morning of August 13 and on the previous weekend, August 3 through the morning of August 6, over 70 individuals were shot, 11 of whom succumbed to their wounds.

The Chicago Tribune reports that nearly 1,900 people were shot in Emanuel’s Chicago between January 1, 2018, and August 14, 2018. The Chicago Sun-Times reports 355 homicides year-to-date in the Windy City.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.