A previously deported illegal alien is accused of forcing sex with an underage teenage girl at least 20 times in Polk County, Florida.

Jesus Ramirez-Velasco, a 31-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged with 20 counts of sexual battery after the 16-year-old daughter of his girlfriend says he had sex with her at least 20 times, according to The Ledger.

Ramirez-Velasco allegedly started having sex with the teenager in December of 2017. Police say their investigation revealed that the illegal alien has had sex with the teen at least 20 times since then.

The victim told police that Ramirez-Velasco threatened to hurt her mom if she did not have sex with him. The illegal alien told police he knew he was breaking the law, but blamed the victim and claimed she asked him for sex.

“A crime such as this against a child is heinous,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “To blame the victim for his behavior is appalling.”



Ramirez-Velasco was first deported out of the United States in 2008 by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. Sometime after being deported, Ramirez-Velasco re-entered the country illegally through the U.S.-Mexico border.

Polk County officials have notified ICE of Ramirez-Velasco’s arrest and charges. ICE now has a hold on the illegal alien so that should he be released, he will be taken into federal immigration custody and likely prosecuted and deported for the second time.