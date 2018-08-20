Failed 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton, dubbed “Crooked Hillary” by President Donald Trump, will return to the center of political action in the fall, wrapping herself around Democrat efforts to retake the majority in the House of Representatives.

Clinton, per CNN, will host three Democratic National Committee (DNC) fundraisers in the fall–in San Francisco, Chicago, and New York.

CNN’s Dan Merica, a former embed with the Clinton campaign in 2016, wrote on Monday:

The fundraisers, despite likely being closed to the press, will amount to the most public political step Clinton has taken since ending her tour promoting her 2017 memoir, ‘What Happened,’ about the 2016 presidential election. While she has remained active on Twitter and her political organization has donated to a host of Democratic House candidates, she has yet to headline a public event for a 2018 candidate.

Clinton’s decision to directly fundraise for the DNC–the national party organization that supports all Democrats for public office–and the DNC’s decision to accept her fundraising is curious at best since her highly negative public image is now sure to drag Democrats down.

“Hillary is out there doing our jobs for us,” one GOP strategist working on efforts to retain the House majority told Breitbart News in glee in response to the CNN report. “The more she associates herself with any candidate, the less money we have to spend on attack ads targeting them. Voters have a visceral negative reaction to Hillary Clinton.”

A second GOP official close to the White House added that any money or assistance that any Democrat candidate takes from the DNC anywhere in America is now tainted with Clinton corruption.

“She’s probably bringing half a dozen federal investigations into the DNC with her,” the GOP official said. “Talk about what the cat dragged in.”

The CNN story notes that the fundraising events the DNC will have with Hillary Clinton as the host are being “billed as ‘intimate dinners with discussion’ with her.”

“Clinton’s events are expected to boost a DNC that has struggled with fundraising ahead of the midterm elections,” Merica wrote. “While the Republican National Committee has brought in well over $227 million, including $14.2 million in July, Democrats have raised $117 million total, including $7.1 million in July, per a party official.”

The DNC has indeed struggled with fundraising, but the Republican National Committee (RNC), the GOP counterpart, has had record hauls–including a record July for a non-presidential year. CBS News reported on Monday morning:

The Republican National Committee raised $14.2 million in July — the most it has ever raised in that month in a non-presidential year — bringing its total haul for the cycle to $227.2 million. Despite historic odds and voter enthusiasm favoring Democrats, the RNC is finding record-setting support among its donors, according to numbers shared first with CBS News. The RNC raised more in July of this year than it did in 2010 and 2014 combined.

Democrats already have a problem with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s vastly negative image, as she brings candidates across the country down while the Democrats are on the cusp of potentially retaking the House majority in November. Pelosi’s extraordinarily high negatives complicate matters for Democrats seeking to win a net gain of 24 or more seats and control of the lower congressional chamber. Factor in Clinton also anchoring Democrats down, along with Pelosi, and the Democrats may just fall short again.