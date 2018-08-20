President Trump is refocusing the midterm elections on the issue of immigration, saying in a White House speech on Monday that a “blue wave” in November “means crime” and “open borders.”

While addressing U.S. Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, Trump blasted the idea of a wave of Democrats being elected in the November midterm elections.

“I think we’re going to have much more of a red wave than what you’re going to see as a phony blue wave,” Trump said.

In an effort to refocus the midterm elections on his popular pro-American immigration agenda — wherein he has sought to build a wall and reduce overall immigration to the U.S. to boost the wages of America’s working and middle class — Trump said:

Blue wave means crime. It means open borders. Not good. We need new laws. We need border laws, we need immigration laws — we need ‘em fast, we’re going to get ‘em. Hopefully the midterms will help toward that end. [Emphasis added]

For months, midterm voters have repeatedly told pollsters that immigration is the biggest issue facing the country.

In the latest poll by Harvard/Harris, when voters were asked to rank their top issues for the midterm elections, immigration topped the list with a plurality, 36 percent, calling it the biggest issue facing the nation, as Breitbart News reported.

Florida Midterm Swing Voters More Supportive of Nearly Zero Immigration than Current Legal Immigration Levelshttps://t.co/JGcliwp4vI — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) June 3, 2018

The Republican establishment’s preferred issue of pushing House Speaker Paul Ryan’s “tax reform 2.0” legislation is one of the least important issues to voters, even GOP voters who are usually the most supportive of reducing taxes.

Trump’s “America First” immigration agenda has had widespread support for years now. A previous Harvard/Harris poll found that nearly two in three voters support Trump’s effort to reduce overall immigration to the country — the U.S. currently admits more than 1.5 million foreign nationals every year.

Ending the Catch and Release program, whereby illegal aliens are released into the interior of the country while they await immigration hearings, also has 3:1 support among voters, Breitbart News reported.

The majority of white, black, and Hispanic Americans told pollsters they support stricter enforcement of U.S. immigration laws. The Harvard/Harris poll revealed that 77 percent of white voters, 53 percent of black voters, and 51 percent of Hispanic voters said they believe the U.S. needs to crack down on immigration laws.