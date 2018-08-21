Donald Trump Plans Surge of Campaign Rallies for Republicans in 2018

President Donald Trump is planning a robust campaign schedule for the midterm elections, sources familiar with his plans told Breitbart News on Tuesday.

Throughout the next six weeks, Trump’s political team is planning as many as eight rallies and at least 16 fundraisers for Republican candidates in 2018.

The states included North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Kentucky, and Tennessee, as well as other states important to the Republican Party.

Trump is traveling to West Virginia on Tuesday night to host a political rally with Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. The president has already held 16 events across the country for Republicans and has raised more than $75 million for various candidates.

The sources cautioned that the schedule was still fluid but that they were planning to spend more time campaigning in the midterm elections than former President George W. Bush or former President Barack Obama.

White House officials believe that Trump is fighting history to keep a Republican majority, noting the precedence of the Party in power losing congressional seats in the midterms.