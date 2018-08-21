Former Clinton Lawyer Lanny Davis Uses Client Michael Cohen’s Guilty Plea to Target Trump

Lanny Davis, the former counsel and adviser to President Bill Clinton who is representing Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, used his client’s guilty plea on Tuesday afternoon to target Trump.

Davis tweeted Tuesday evening:

Michael Cohen took this step today so that his family can move on to the next chapter. This is Michael fulfilling his promise made on July 2nd to put his family and country first and tell the truth about Donald Trump. — Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) August 21, 2018

Today he stood up and testified under oath that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election. If those payments were a crime for Michael Cohen, then why wouldn’t they be a crime for Donald Trump? — Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) August 21, 2018

Davis could not keep his client out of prison; the judge said that Cohen will face a prison term of 46 to 63 months.

Throughout the 2016 presidential campaign and its aftermath, Davis supported Hillary Clinton. He published a book earlier this year blaming former FBI director James Comey for costing Clinton the presidency.

In it, he called for Trump to be removed from office under the 25th Amendment, on the grounds of incapacity.

My forthcoming book, “The Unmaking of the President 2016: How FBI Director James Comey Cost @HillaryClinton the Presidency” in last chapter calls for investigation to remove @realDonaldTrump under 25th amendment. #25thAmendment https://t.co/b5QuSu8AIf — Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) January 4, 2018

Davis’s heavy personal and political investment in removing Trump from office arguably raises ethical questions about whether he is representing Cohen, or Clinton.

