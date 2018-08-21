Former Clinton Lawyer Lanny Davis Uses Client Michael Cohen’s Guilty Plea to Target Trump

Lanny Davis (Joseph Kaczmarek / Associated Press)
Lanny Davis, the former counsel and adviser to President Bill Clinton who is representing Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, used his client’s guilty plea on Tuesday afternoon to target Trump.

Davis tweeted Tuesday evening:

Davis could not keep his client out of prison; the judge said that Cohen will face a prison term of 46 to 63 months.

Throughout the 2016 presidential campaign and its aftermath, Davis supported Hillary Clinton. He published a book earlier this year blaming former FBI director James Comey for costing Clinton the presidency.

In it, he called for Trump to be removed from office under the 25th Amendment, on the grounds of incapacity.

Davis’s heavy personal and political investment in removing Trump from office arguably raises ethical questions about whether he is representing Cohen, or Clinton.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

