The jury in one-time Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s first criminal trial has finalized its verdict on eight of the 18 felony counts he faced: guilty.

The other ten counts ended in a mistrial, with the jurors unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Manafort was found guilty of five counts of tax fraud, two of bank fraud, and one for failure to properly register a foreign bank account.

The jurors informed Judge T.S. Ellis they were prepared to deliver their verdict in a note shortly after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. According to reports, the note asked “what it means for the final verdict” if they were unable to reach a consensus on one of the 18 counts of bank fraud and tax evasion. Judge Ellis reportedly informed the jury they could reach a partial verdict, which is not unusual.

Ellis urged them to return to deliberation and try to reach a verdict on all charges.

Shortly after 4:00 p.m., the jury sent a second note to the bench indicating they had reached a verdict on eight counts and could not reach a consensus on the other ten. Judge Ellis polled the jurors on the remaining ten counts and, satisfied no consensus could be reached, declared the jury deadlocked on those counts.

The jury then announced their verdict on the eight counts, guilty in each case.

The felonies for which Manafort, 69, was found guilty carry a theoretical maximum of more than 200 years in prison, but Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors are expected to seek a far shorter sentence in the range of eight-ten years. Manafort will face a second criminal trial in neighboring Washington, DC, on additional felonies including failing to register as a foreign agent. None of the charges in either of these cases relate to his work with the 2016 Trump campaign, but the trials represent the first major public hearing of the findings of the Mueller investigation, which officially was charged with investigating “collusion” with the Russian government by that campaign.