Road Rage: Man Attacks Woman Riding Motorcycle, Gets Shot Dead

A 24-year-old woman riding her motorcycle in Pierce County, Washington, came under a road rage attack from a 60-year-old man and ultimately shot and killed him to stop his assault on her.

The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office has ruled that the woman, Aubrey Bowlin, will not face prosecution for the death.

The road rage incident occurred in February, but Bowlin is just now publicly providing details. On August 17 she spoke to KIRO Radio about it, explaining how she looked in her mirror to see Jones driving right up on the tail-end of her motorcycle.

When she stopped, she said Jones drove up beside her and tried to hit her: “The one time I leave a little too much space for the car in front of me, he then proceeds to go onto the shoulder and try to ram me with his car on the passenger side of his car, on the left side of my bike and with my left leg, into the cars … to the right of us, which would be considered the fast lane.”

The next time she slowed down Jones tried to ram her again.

Bowlin said Jones’ wife was in the passenger seat throughout the entire ordeal, and that the wife had “a shocked expression.”

At the next stop Bowlin said Jones got out of his car and came toward her. She responded by putting down her kickstand and getting off the bike to defend herself.

She said Jones first bumped her chest, knocking her into a guardrail, then he grabbed her. She said, “He had his hands on me and I was trying to shimmy out of that, and he just wasn’t letting me go.”

She said Jones grabbed for her helmet: “I think his motive was to try to take my helmet off so that he could further hurt my head.”

Bowlin eventually ended up on the ground in the fetal position, trying to protect herself at Jones attacked. She said she was slipping in and out of consciousness when she remembered she had a firearm in her jacket. At that point she thought to herself, “It was me or him, and I was coming home.”

She reached in her jacket, grabbed the gun, and shot Jones. The gunshot proved fatal.

Bowlin told KIRO Radio, “I was fighting for my life, and that’s what the whole point of having a concealed weapons permit and having a firearm is — to solely defend your life, because I thought he was going to take mine.”

