Tom Steyer Renews Call for Impeachment After Manafort Verdict, Cohen Plea

Billionaire left-wing investor Tom Steyer renewed his call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening, following the conviction of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen earlier.

In a video released to social media, Steyer said:

Today, in a federal courtroom, Donald Trump’s campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was found guilty on eight felony counts. In another federal courtroom, his longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, pled [sic] guilty to another eight felony counts. This continues a long history of Mr. Trump’s associates routinely and intentionally breaking the law. One of the counts for Mr. Cohen included conspiring to break federal election laws [sic] with Donald Trump. Mr. Trump has, in addition, committed at least nine impeachable offenses [sic]. The evidence continues to mount up. The question is when will Congress will pay attention.

Our president surrounds himself with criminals. He hired criminals to work for him, he hired criminals to run his campaign, and he hired criminals to serve in his administration. How much more corruption do we need to see? Join us at https://t.co/KvyrqQS5Tt pic.twitter.com/F1zVoeoFHs — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) August 22, 2018

Steyer closed with a pitch for his “Need to Impeach” website.

Notably, Steyer blurred the boundaries between campaign finance laws and “federal election laws” to suggest to his audience — who likely believe Trump colluded with Russia, despite a lack of any evidence — that Trump somehow stole the election itself.

Though Democrat leaderss like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) have tried to tone down talk of impeachment, the Washington Post noted Tuesday that the day’s events could “pressure Democrats to promise to launch hearings should they win the House, which has the constitutional authority to initiate impeachment proceedings.”

Pelosi would be Speaker of the House if Democrats were to win in November, and could be forced by her own caucus to steer impeachment through the lower chamber.

Prediction market PredictIt announced that the odds of Trump being impeached hit a three-month high of 45% in intraday trading on Tuesday.

