President Donald Trump on Tuesday referenced the illegal alien charged with killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts, telling supporters in West Virginia it should never have happened, immigration laws are a disgrace, and they need to elect more Republicans.

“You heard about today with the illegal alien coming in very sadly from Mexico and you saw what happened to that incredible, beautiful, young woman,” Trump said shaking his head. “Shoulda never happened.”

“Illegally in our country,” said Trump. “We’ve had a huge impact, but the laws are so bad. The immigration laws are such a disgrace. We’re getting them changed, but we have to get more Republicans.” The crowd cheered in response.

“This election is bigger than any one race. It’s about whether we want to continue the amazing progress we’ve made for America or whether we want to surrender that progress to the forces of extremism and obstruction.”

Authorities announced Tuesday afternoon that illegal alien Cristian Bahena-Rivera, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of young Mollie Tibbetts.

Angel families, those who have had loved ones killed at the hands of illegal aliens, immediately reacted to the news. They said they are heartbroken, called for politicians to get behind President Donald Trump and secure the U.S. border, and asked how many more Americans have to be killed before the border is secured. They also offered prayers for the family and friends of Tibbetts.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook