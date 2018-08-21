Trump Slams ‘High Taxing’ Bill de Blasio ‘Stole’ Campaign Slogan

President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused “high taxing” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio of stealing his “Promises made, Promises kept” campaign slogan.

“Bill DeBlasio, the high taxing Mayor of NYC, just stole my campaign slogan: PROMISES MADE PROMISES KEPT! That’s not at all nice. No imagination!,” declared Trump in a Tuesday morning tweet.

Bill DeBlasio, the high taxing Mayor of NYC, just stole my campaign slogan: PROMISES MADE PROMISES KEPT! That’s not at all nice. No imagination! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2018

De Blasio stood in front of a big blue sign that read in big white letters “Promises made, Promises kept,” as he spoke Monday at a groundbreaking ceremony in an empty city-owned lot slated to become a school.

Trump has used the phrase “promises made, promises kept” extensively. Several rallies have brandished big blue signs with the phrase including an Indiana rally in May 2018, a March rally in Pennsylvania, and a double dose of the signs at a Montana rally in July.

The President has also posted videos with the words and theme “Promises made, Promises kept.” In September 2017 he highlighted an executive order expanding vocational training along with the phrase. The phrase and theme was echoed in another video posted to Trump’s Facebook account last year. The Trump campaign has further established the website promiseskept.com which touts the president’s accomplishments on a number of issues since taking office.

“This is stupid,” De Blasio spokesman Eric Phillips told the New York Daily News, adding, “This is not novel rhetoric.” Phillips claimed in a remarks to the New York Post he was not aware of the similarity between the sign at the mayor’s speech Monday and Trump’s campaign slogan. He told the outlet, “It’s not the most novel turn of phrase.”

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook