Donald Trump Slams Lawyer Michael Cohen, Praises Paul Manafort

President Donald Trump reacted Wednesday to the news that his former lawyer Michael Cohen betrayed him in a legal case.

“If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!” Trump wrote on Twitter, addressing the situation with a tone of light humor.

On Tuesday, Cohen pleaded guilty to bank fraud and income tax evasion and campaign finance fraud, claiming that Trump of directed him to pay off two women who claimed to have an affair with Trump before he ran for president.

The news thrilled Democrats looking for criminal cause to impeach the president.

Trump also reacted to the news that his one-time campaign manager Paul Manafort was found guilty for crimes committed before he worked for the campaign.

“I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family,” Trump wrote, pointing out that prosecutors took a 12-year-old tax case to pressure him into a plea deal, but that Manafort did not “break.”

“Such respect for a brave man!” he added, calling the Russia investigation by Robert Mueller a “witch hunt.”

If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” – make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018