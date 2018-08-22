Kansas Secretary of State and Republican candidate for Kansas governor Kris Kobach says “every crime” committed by an illegal alien “should never have occurred” in wake of news that 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts was allegedly murdered by an illegal alien.

This week, law enforcement announced that Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield in her rural hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa after she was last seen jogging on July 18.

Illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera, a 24-year-old from Mexico, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death after police say he admitted to confronting and chasing down Tibbetts. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted.

Kobach — who has spent most of his career fighting illegal immigration throughout the country — said in a statement that he was “saddened and outraged to hear of Mollie Tibbetts’s death at the hands of an illegal alien.”

“Crime is one of the many reasons I’ve been fighting illegal immigration all of my career and will continue to do so as Governor, Kobach said. “Every crime committed by an illegal alien is a crime that should never have occurred and would never have occurred if the illegal alien were not in our country. Kansans have suffered similar tragic consequences at the hands of illegal aliens.”

Accused illegal alien killer of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts lived near four sanctuary cities, including Johnson County, Marion County, Jefferson County, and Benton County. https://t.co/xKU5eKfby9 — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) August 22, 2018

The illegal alien, charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ killing, has been living in the U.S. for four to seven years.

“On Aug. 21, ICE lodged a detainer with the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office on Cristhian Bahena-Rivera, 24, an illegal alien from Mexico, after he was arrested on murder charges,” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said in a statement to Breitbart News.

Police say Bahena-Rivera left Tibbetts’ body in a cornfield, placing corn stalks over her to hide her death. The illegal alien, police confirmed, worked at a nearby farm. Foreign nationals, specifically illegal aliens are often incentivized by employers to migrate to the Midwest to take low-wage farming and meatpacking jobs.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.