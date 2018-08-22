Nancy Pelosi Tries to Downplay Impeachment After Michael Cohen Plea

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Wednesday that the impeachment of President Donald Trump was “not a priority,” even though fellow Democrats are pushing for their party to take up the issue if they win the midterm elections.

Cohen pleaded guilty to a variety of charges, including campaign finance violations. He told a federal judge that he violated campaign finance law at the behest of then-candidate Trump when he arranged payments to two women, prior to the 2016 election, who had accused him of extramarital affairs years before. The payments were not reported to the Federal Elections Commission.

While experts debated whether the payments were even reportable campaign expenses, the media and left-wing Democrats pounced. Billionaire Democrat mega-donor Tom Steyer, who has spent tens of millions of dollars on an advertising effort to encourage members of his party to embrace impeachment, renewed his call to impeach the president on Tuesday evening.

But Pelosi, who fears a backlash from voters — as happened during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998 — tried to talk down the idea. “Impeachment has to spring from something else,” she told the Associated Press. She said she wanted Special Counsel Robert Mueller to complete his investigations, ostensibly into Russian interference in the election. “If and when the information emerges about that, we’ll see. It’s not a priority on the agenda going forward unless something else comes forward.”

Pelosi would likely become Speaker of the House — again — if Democrats were to win in November. She has led her party’s caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2002.

