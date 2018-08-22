‘Not a Crime’ — Donald Trump Points to Massive Barack Obama FEC Settlement

President Donald Trump defied the notion that campaign finance violations were a serious crime, pointing on Wednesday to a former financial settlement with former President Barack Obama’s campaign.

“Michael Cohen plead guilty to two counts of campaign finance violations that are not a crime,” Trump wrote on Twitter about his personal lawyer. “President Obama had a big campaign finance violation and it was easily settled!

Cohen plead guilty to campaign finance fraud, claiming that Trump directed him to pay off two women who claimed to have an affair with Trump before he ran for president.

Trump was referring to Obama’s 2008 campaign that paid 375,000 in fines to the Federal Elections Commission after he won his election for president.

The president also joked that he would not recommend Cohen as a lawyer in the future.

If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018