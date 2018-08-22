Police: Armed Citizen Stops Knife-Wielding Mexican National Who Caused Bus Crash

Police said an armed citizen stopped a knife-welding Mexican National on Monday who threatened a Greyhound busload of passengers and caused the bus to crash.

The Gazette identifies the Mexican National as 47-year-old Edmundo Arellanes-Audelo and indicates the bus crashed in Fountain, Colorado.

The Denver Post quotes Fountain Police saying, “[Arellanes-Audelo] gained access into the secured area of the bus and attempted to attack the driver while purposely grabbing the steering wheel.” The crash followed, after which Arellanes-Audelo exited through one of the bus windows in an attempt to escape.

He was confronted by an armed citizen who ordered him to drop the knife. Arellanes-Audelo complied and the citizen held him at gunpoint until the police arrived.

Passengers reported only minor injuries from the crash.

Arellanes-Audelo is facing “charges of felony menacing with a weapon, assault, reckless endangerment, felony criminal mischief and hindering public transportation.”

