Previously Deported Illegal Alien Accused of Stabbing Minnesota Woman to Death

A previously deported illegal alien has been charged with stabbing a Minnesota woman to death, police say.

Fraider Diaz-Carbajal, a 35-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, stabbed his ex-girlfriend, 27-year-old Enedelia Perez Garcia, to death with a knife before slashing his own throat, according to Shakopee Police Capt. Craig Robson.

Diaz-Carbajal has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of Garcia, whom police said had stab wounds covering her body. Police say the woman had gone back to Diaz-Carbajal’s apartment the night of the murder to get her belongings. A month before, police say she moved out of the illegal alien’s apartment because of domestic abuse.

On Aug. 20, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency put an immigration hold on Diaz-Carbajal, indicating that he is illegally in the U.S. from Mexico and revealing a lengthy record with law enforcement.

Diaz-Carbajal has a criminal history that includes a number of misdemeanor convictions, including three DUIs and one for domestic assault, according to ICE officials.

In December 2012, Diaz-Carbajal was deported back to Mexico but eventually re-entered the U.S. again illegally. Re-entering the U.S. after being deported once is a felony. Should he be released from prison at any minute, he will be turned over to ICE.