White House: Impeaching Trump a ‘Sad Attempt’ by Democrats to Win Elections

The White House responded to speculation Wednesday from the establishment media and Democrats that President Donald Trump could be impeached after his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, entered a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

“The idea of an impeachment is, frankly, a sad attempt by Democrats. It’s the only message they seem to have going into the midterms,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said during the daily press briefing.

She said that Trump would continue working on issues that Americans care about, such as job and economic growth and enforcing immigration laws.

Democrats, Sanders said, are only focused on “attacking the president and looking at political stunts” to help them in the 2018 midterm elections. She repeated that Trump did nothing wrong, despite Cohen’s plea deal.

“As the president has said and we have stated many times, he did nothing wrong. There are no charges against him,” Sanders said during the White House press briefing.

Sanders took several questions about Cohen but referred details of the case to Trump’s outside counsel.

“Just because you continue the same questions over and over … I’m not going to give you a different answer,” she told one reporter.