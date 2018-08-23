Autopsy: Illegal Alien Allegedly Stabbed Mollie Tibbetts to Death

The illegal alien accused of murdering 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts allegedly stabbed her to death, an autopsy report reveals.

This week, law enforcement announced that Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield in her rural hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa after she was last seen jogging on July 18.

Illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera, a 24-year-old from Mexico, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death after police say he admitted to confronting and chasing down Tibbetts, eventually leaving her body in the cornfield. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted.

Now, following an autopsy report, the state medical examiner says Tibbetts died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” but did not explain exactly what was allegedly used by the illegal alien to murder the young woman.

The state medical examiner said additional results from the autopsy may reveal what was used to kill Tibbetts. The initial report did officially confirm the identity of Tibbetts.