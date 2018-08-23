Candace Owens: Paris Dennard Faces ‘Public Lynching’ for Supporting Trump

Prominent conservative commentator Candace Owens tweeted Thursday morning that the media were attempting a “public lynching” of fellow black conservative Paris Dennard because he had proven an effective advocate for President Donald Trump.

Two days ago, @PARISDENNARD, a black Trump supporter, was praised by the president. Today, he is trending across the media as he was just fired from @CNN for sexual assault allegations from 2014. Black Trump supporters, PAY ATTENTION. This is a public lynching—first of many. https://t.co/p07E59Ss99 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 23, 2018

Last Friday, Dennard debated fellow CNN contributor Philip Mudd, a Trump critic, over the issue of the president’s revocation of former CIA director John Brennan’s security clearance. When Dennard correctly pointed out that former officials with security clearance could use it to obtain more lucrative jobs with private government contractors, Mudd lost his temper and told Dennard to “get out.”

Dennard’s performance thrilled Trump supporters and earned praise from the president on Monday.

On Wednesday evening, the Washington Post‘s Aaron Davis published a story revealing that Dennard had been dismissed in 2015 from a previous job at Arizona State University “for making sexually explicit comments and gestures” toward two women. The accusations covered events in 2013 and 2014, and were described in a sealed report — along with Dennard’s denials and defenses.

The Post‘s article makes clear that the primary reason for its “investigation” was to target President Trump and Dennard’s advocacy on his behalf. The headline read: “Trump called this White House defender ‘wonderful.’ He was fired from his previous job for alleged sexual harassment.”

Much of the article focused on Dennard’s past defenses of the president: “Dennard was an early and outspoken supporter for Trump during the 2016 campaign. Combined, he has appeared on CNN and NPR over 100 times, often defending Trump on everything from his record of false statements to rolling back race-based admission policies to using a vulgar word to describe Haiti, El Salvador and African nations.”

CNN immediately suspended Dennard.

@CNN responds quickly tonight: “We are aware of reports of accusations against Paris Dennard. We are suspending Paris, effective immediately, while we look into the allegations.” — Aaron C. Davis (@byaaroncdavis) August 23, 2018

Dennard, who worked for President George W. Bush as director of outreach to the black community, currently serves on a commission on fellowships for the Trump White House.

Owens, who works for the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, is one of the most prominent black conservative voices today and is credited for brining hip-hop entrepreneur Kanye West into the Trump camp.

