David Hogg’s Fans Scold Him for ‘Ageism’ Against Nancy Pelosi

Fans of gun control activist David Hogg are scolding him for using “ageism” tactics against Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

On August 20, 2018, Breitbart News reported Hogg’s eagerness for the Democrat Party to clear the way for him and the younger generation of gun controllers to take over. NYMag.com quoted Hogg’s reference to Pelosi as “old” and his suggestion that it was time for her and her generation of Democrats to “move the f**k off the plate and let [them] take control.”

On August 21, 2018, Hogg began facing backlash for seizing on Pelosi’s age:

Dear @davidhogg111, I sincerely appreciate all the work that you do especially registering folks to vote in this critical midterm election. I however would very much appreciate you leaving ageism out of politics it has no place there. We need all voices young & senior. Best- Maya — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) August 21, 2018

Another Twitter user responded to Hogg’s comments by tweeting, “Don’t be this guy, David Hogg. You can make this point without being sexist, homie.”

In addition to the label of “sexist,” The Daily Wire reports that some of Hogg’s followers have described his comments as “arrogant.”

On August 21, Hogg tried to calm the backlash by tweeting:

I said “Pelosi is old.” Trump is old. Hatch is old. Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke are both in the younger side of American leadership. We can go younger. Dems need to allow young people to seize leadership opportunities like the republicans have with people like Rubio, Ryan etc.

But Twitter follower Janet Johnson responded, “Sorry David…. I’ll take a 975 year old Pelosi over 18 year old Ryan and Rubio. You’re doing great work but ageism isn’t ok. Nancy Pelosi has fought and accomplished more than Ryan and Rubio… combined. We should honor her, not denigrate her. This is very disappointing.”

