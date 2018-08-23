Donald Trump Gives Presidency ‘An A+’

President Donald Trump gave himself an “A+” on Thursday when asked to grade his presidency so far.

“I would honestly give myself an A+,” he said during an interview with Fox and Friends host Ainsley Earhardt.

Trump pointed to his reduction of regulations, tax cuts and great economic numbers in the United States as well as his record of appointing Supreme Court justices.

“The economy is the best it has ever been in history,” he said.

But the president remains frustrated with the media’s coverage of his administration.

“The only thing I’m doing bad in is the press doesn’t cover me fairly,” Trump said, admitting that he thought that after he won the election he would get better press.

“Guess what? It got worse. It’s worse,” he said.