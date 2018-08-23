Donald Trump: ‘Lunatics’ in the ‘Fake News’ Media ‘Crazed’ When I Do Well

Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Donald Trump expressed his frustration on Thursday with the media coverage of his presidency despite his successes.

Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt asked if he believes the media are the enemy of the people.

“No, not at all, but the fake news is. … It’s a big chunk. … Eighty percent? It’s a lot,” Trump said.

The president admitted he had thought his media coverage would improve after he won the 2016 presidential election; however, it worsened, he said.

“If I do something well, it’s not reported. … The New York Times cannot write a good story about me. They’re crazed. They’re like lunatics,” he said.

