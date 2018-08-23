Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) slammed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily, saying that 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts is “forever separated from her family” at the alleged hands of an illegal alien.

In an interview with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, Ernst slammed Warren’s comments on the death of Mollie Tibbetts. An illegal alien allegedly stabbed her to death and dumped her body in a cornfield.

In an interview with CNN yesterday, Warren said that rather than focusing on the fact that Tibbetts’ alleged killer should never have been in the United States, Iowans need to focus on “real problems” like foreign national adults being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border from the children they arrive with.

Ernst blasted Warren’s comments, noting that while adults and children arriving at the southern border will eventually be reunited, Tibbetts and her family are separated for life.

Ernst said:

As far as Elizabeth Warren trying to pivot, yes the separation of families at the border I don’t agree with that either. But you know what, Mollie has been forever separated from her family. They won’t ever see her reach her 21st birthday, they will never see her graduate from the University of Iowa, they will never see her walk down the aisle to marry her sweetheart. They will never see that because she is permanently gone from the face of this planet because of an illegal alien. [Emphasis added] So Elizabeth, I want to remind Elizabeth Warren that you know what, the tragic loss of Mollie is important to us. And the families that are separated at the border, they will come together again. Mollie will never be with her family again. [Emphasis added]

Listen to the interview here:

Ernst also had words for left-wing Fordham University professor Christina Greer, who on MSNBC this week downplayed the murder of Tibbetts, calling her “a girl in Iowa.”

“That ‘girl in Iowa,’ I think that’s so disrespectful to Mollie and to her family,” Ernst told Breitbart News Daily. “She is someone. She is someone. Every person is someone. And she was very important to her family and her community. So shame on that professor. Shame on her.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.