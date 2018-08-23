NASA Fires Intern Who Tells Space Council Member to ‘Suck My D**k’

A Twitter user going by “Naomi H” unwittingly told a member of the new National Space Council to “suck my dick and balls” on Thursday.

@NaomiH_official has deleted her account in the wake of the brief Twitter exchange that cost her a coveted internship with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). “EVERYONE SHUT THE FUCK UP,” Naomi tweeted, “I GOT ACCEPTED FOR A NASA INTERNSHIP.”

“Language,” responded member of the National Space Council—and former NASA engineer—Homer Hickam. Naomi was quick to reply “Suck my dick and balls I’m working at NASA,” but certainly did not expect Hickam’s reply. “And I am on the National Space Council that oversees NASA.”

Even so, Hickam said that he did not seek her dismissal. He believes that the same friends who peppered him with insults during the brief exchange were responsible for sharing it on social media until it attracted NASA’s attention. Hickam himself actually deleted his own tweets, in hopes of keeping her out of trouble.

“I learned she had lost her offer for an internship with NASA,” Hickam wrote in a blog post on his personal website. “This I had nothing to do with, nor could I since I do not hire and fire at the agency or have any say on employment whatsoever.”

“As it turned out, it was due to the NASA hashtag her friends used that called the agency’s attention to it long after my comments were gone,” he continued, even taking responsibility for the situation despite it being well out of his hands. “For what it’s worth, I want to extend @NaomiH_official my deepest condolences for having this opportunity torn away from her by an old chud,” he said.

Hickam also said that he has received what he called an “unnecessary apology,” and reciprocated. In a move that bleeds pure class, he has also taken a look at Naomi’s resume, and decided to help her find a position in the aerospace industry despite the public embarrassment.

NASA is not quite so forgiving, but did announce that they had not put any marks on Naomi’s record, and that she would be free to reapply in the future.