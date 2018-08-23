Pence Helps Texas Congresswoman’s Wife Who Tripped Exiting Air Force Two

Vice President Mike Pence rushed to aid a Texas congresswoman’s wife who tripped while getting off the staircase of Air Force Two at Houston’s Hobby Airport on Wednesday.

VP Pence rushes to the aid of Belinda Culberson, wife of @CongCulberson, when she fell stepping off the stairs of Air Force Two at Hobby Airport in Houston. She was not hurt and Pence and Culberson went to greet supporters on the tarmac. pic.twitter.com/TVDZ35N3up — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 22, 2018

Pence, who was walking next to Rep. John Culberson (R-TX), had been heading away from the vice presidential aircraft when Culberson’s wife, Belinda, fell on her knees, CBS News reporter Mark Knoller tweeted Wednesday.

Pence quickly rushed to Belinda’s aid, helping her up once he realized she had tripped and fell. Belinda was not hurt in the fall.

The vice president and the Culbersons briefly chatted before they moved to greet supporters on the tarmac.

Pence visited Houston to tour the area devastated by Hurricane Harvey nearly one year ago. The Category 4 storm caused widespread damage in the Houston area, injuring several people and causing many buildings to lose power.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Pence also traveled to Houston to attend a fundraiser with Culberson, who is running in a close race for re-election.